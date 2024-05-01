The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Photos

Young gun dazzles as college starts season with gritty victory

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 1 2024 - 6:57pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All the best pictures from The Standard's Eddie Guerrero as Emmanuel College hosted Rowville SC at Reid Oval on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

A talented Hampden league footballer who oozes leadership stood up at the coalface when his side needed it on Wednesday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.