South-west MP throws support behind offshore wind farm opponents

Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell will "stand shoulder to shoulder" with opponents of a proposed offshore wind farm.
Ms Britnell spoke about the lack of consultation with south-west community members on the proposal in parliament on Tuesday.
"It is not appropriate to be in South West Coast, where we have a whale migratory pathway and a whale nursery," she said.
"Harpooning when we settled this country nearly annihilated the whale populations.
"Now we have worked so hard to get them back and I was told recently by a renewable environmental scientist that there is nowhere in the world that a whale migratory pathway has been a place where they have put offshore wind farms. Why risk that in Victoria?"
Ms Britnell said the state government could not rely purely on renewables to power Victoria.
"There is not a country in the world that can do that without some sort of power to back it up," she said.
"They have banned gas and are telling people constantly that gas is really bad.
"Well, the reality is we have to have some baseload power, and gas in Victoria is not as impure as it is in other countries, like the UK, and we certainly are not fracking or intending to or thinking about that on this side of the chamber."
Ms Britnell said she was also concerned about rising energy costs.
"Elderly people - I have seen this in my nursing career, where they come to winter and they just refuse to put the heater on and genuinely end up in hospital with pneumonia," she said.
"I have seen it. So how are they going to be feeling this year when they see the price of energy when they are having to turn on a heater?
"I will be very shocked if we do not see an increase in deaths over winter in the elderly from this exact issue, caused by viruses that they could have avoided if they had used the heating, which I am sure they will turn off."
Her comments come after it was revealed the bulk of the offshore wind farm is proposed for off Port Fairy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.