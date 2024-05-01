The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Prediction about Bonza airlines proves true for Warrnambool woman

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 1 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonza cancelled all flights on Tuesday morning, leaving a number of passengers stranded. (HANDOUT/BONZA)
Bonza cancelled all flights on Tuesday morning, leaving a number of passengers stranded. (HANDOUT/BONZA)

When Warrnambool's Katrina Turner vowed she would never fly with Bonza airlines again on Tuesday, she didn't realise this would prove true.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.