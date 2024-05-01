Prediction about Bonza airlines proves true for Warrnambool woman

When Warrnambool's Katrina Turner vowed she would never fly with Bonza airlines again on Tuesday, she didn't realise this would prove true.
Ms Turner and her partner Brad flew to Queensland with the airline to visit friends on the Gold Coast.
However, their return flight to Avalon was cancelled and the couple were told they would have to fly out of the Sunshine Coast.
"On Tuesday morning I said 'I will never fly with Bonza again'," Ms Turner told The Standard.
The couple checked in at 8.30am, pleased to be heading home to Warrnambool to return to work on Wednesday
However, on their way to the airport, Ms Turner started receiving messages from friends advising her Bonza had grounded all flights.
This was confirmed in the media before Ms Turner received a text message from the airline.
The text advised her flight had been cancelled due to "operational requirements".
"Unfortunately, there are no alternate flights available and we will be issuing you a full refund," it states.
Ms Turner said the couple immediately tried to find another flight home and purchased tickets for a Jetstar flight to Tullamarine at 1pm.
She said those tickets cost more than $250 each, which was a lot higher than the Bonza tickets.
Additionally, their car was parked at Avalon airport, which meant Ms Turner's son had to pick them up from Melbourne and drive them to Geelong.
The couple, who was interviewed and appeared on A Current Affair, finally arrived home in Warrnambool at 11pm on Tuesday.
Ms Turner said she was disappointed with the way the situation was handled.
"I understand that things happen but we could have been given more notice," she said.
The flights were grounded amid talks about the company's future.
The Sunshine Coast-based company was unveiled in October 2021 and operated its first flight in January 2023.
It originally flew 27 routes to 17 destinations but started cutting services during its first six months.
Bonza flies Boeing 737-Max-8 planes and is backed by 777 Partners, an investment group based in Miami, Florida.
On Wednesday, Federal Transport Minister Catherine King said it was unlikely flights for Bonza would resume.
The company has appointed external administrators Hall Chadwick, who say the move will allow "an independent insolvency practitioner to take control of the company", during which creditors' claims will be put on hold.
Ms King said a hotline had been set up for affected passengers but admitted the chances of Bonza resuming operations was small.
"We have been speaking to the (administrators) overnight, they're trying to get the airline back up and running, I think they have got to look at the books a fair bit. It's unlikely that will happen," she told ABC TV.
"Planes are certainly cancelled until May 2 at the very least, and then customers will need to get on to the Bonza website or on to the administrators to find out what the next steps are."
Concerns remained about passengers who had been stranded following the airline's financial woes, Ms King said.
Rival airlines Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar have offered to fly affected passengers to airports closest to their destination free of charge.
"Obviously, by going into voluntary administration, those planes are still available here in Australia.
"I think it would be Bonza's preference they get up and flying quickly, but that is going to be absolutely a matter for the administrator," Ms King said.
"Our concern has been about how do we get people home, particularly at the tail-end of the school holidays."
Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan apologised to customers and said the company's ongoing viability was being discussed.
"We're working as quickly as possible to determine a way forward that ensures there is ongoing competition in the Australian domestic aviation market," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.