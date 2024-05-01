'The demand is massive': City retirement village to get $8m expansion

Another 27 units will be added to Warrnambool's Anchor Point retirement village as part of an $8 million expansion project to meet soaring demand.
Civil construction works have begun on site for the development which is expected to be completed before Christmas 2025.
It will bring the total number of units at the Aberline Road facility to 142.
Anchor Point managing director Tim Scarborough said 21 would be two bedrooms with a study, two bathrooms, study and double garage.
The rest were smaller with two-bedroom units with a double garage and one bathroom.
Mr Scarborough said the new units would be the same style as the existing ones on site and would cost between $7 to $8 million to build.
"We held off for a while and then COVID slowed everything down for the last few years, but now we're building more units for the village," he said.
"We've got a really big waiting list.
"The demand is massive. Extraordinary.
"We've had a waiting list for quite a few years. But now actually it's big, and getting bigger and bigger.
"We could probably build three times the amount of units and still have them sold comfortably."
Mr Scarborough said they were getting more inquiries from people outside the south-west with residents still looking to move out of Melbourne.
"A lot of people who have left Warrnambool and are coming back and looking for a nice option," he said.
Mr Scarborough said when he first started building the retirement village years ago, the "vibe" was it was on the outskirts of town being on the old Brierly psychiatric hospital site.
"But now it's very much part of the town," he said.
The retirement village features a big clubhouse with indoor swimming pool, gymnasium, lawn bowling green and consulting suites for regular podiatry visits.
Two hairdressers come to an on-site salon each week.
Mr Scarborough said they tried to make the village as "active as possible", creating activities that brought everyone out of their homes.
