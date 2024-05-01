Giving back to the community brought generous son great amount of joy

Warrnambool lost one of its most generous sons earlier this month.
Ian Cairns, who was an active member of the Rotary Club of Warrnambool for more than 25 years, lost his battle with cancer on April 22, 2024.
The 69-year-old has been remembered as someone who loved giving back to his community, spending time with family and friends and complaining about "windy Warrnambool".
His partner Mary Bouwman said he had a great sense of humour and always had a positive attitude - even when faced with a diagnosis of throat cancer in 2016.
"He was a very positive person," Ms Bouwman said.
"While going through his cancer treatment he always maintained a positive attitude that it would be successful."
Mr Carirns was a proud father to Joshua, 35, Nicole, 33, and Alexandra, 29.
He previously owned Warrnambool Business Machines and later worked at Brophy Family and Youth Services in the foster care and social housing programs.
Mr Cairns was a very active member of Rotary, always putting his hand up to help out at barbecues and the club's annual auction dinner.
He was awarded a Paul Harris Fellow for his service to the community and for establishing Warrnambool's father of the year award.
Rotary Club of Warrnambool president Janet Blackley said Mr Cairns was more than just a fellow Rotary member - he was a very dear friend.
"He was a lovely man and he was always helping people - he will be sadly missed," Mrs Blackley said.
Ms Bouwman said her partner loved being a member of Rotary.
"He thoroughly enjoyed his Rotary work, enjoyed being a member of a Rotary club for both the contribution to the community that these clubs provide, but also for the social connections you make with the other Rotarians," she said.
Ms Bouwman said Mr Cairns loved sport, including football, cricket and golf - and enjoyed an annual golf trip away with mates.
She said he also loved horse racing and having a punt but she joked he "was never very successful".
He also enjoyed gardening and the two liked to travel together.
His three children said their dad, who also welcomed Nicole's partner Kyle Frew, Alexandra's partner Valentina Velasquez and Ms Bouwman's children Madeleine, Amy and Michael de Jong into the family with open arms, loved giving back to the community.
"Our dad loved people and loved his community and making it a better place," the three said.
He also loved live music and his favourite haunts to listen to a tune or two were the Hotel Warrnambool and The Cally.
Mr Cairns was also involved with the South West Academy of Sport and was a volunteer at the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
He also took part in a number of Relay for Life events to honour his late father, who also died from cancer.
"Dad's favourite activity was hanging out with people - whether that was coffee with friends, a 'hey Cairnsy' on the street and a chat with a friend, a golf day or weekend with friends," his children told The Standard.
Mr Cairns will be farewelled with a service at the Heidelberg Golf Club on Friday, May 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.