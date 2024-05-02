Live on the Great Ocean Road

After spending time as a popular short term and long term rental, this property is ready for its new owner, an an oceanside retreat or permanent residence.
Indulge your senses with 3539 square metres of tranquillity, ideally positioned along the beautiful Great Ocean Road.
"There are only three house along that unbelievable strip of coastline," says selling agent Gerard Delaney. "I've been scuba diving all over the world and I think that bit of coastline is one of the most spectacular in the world."
From the front gate you can view through the native hinterlands towards the towering limestone stacks of the Bay of Islands. With a plethora of wildlife and birdlife, there is a true sense of being at one with nature and the Southern Ocean.
The delightfully renovated home, christened "The Secret", is sympathetic to the coastal environment, and now brimming with high quality finishings and glimpses of its long history.
Meal preparation is a joy thanks to the ample bench space, full electric cooking facilities and a feature custom concrete sink. From here you can also take in the stunning clifftop vista.
Lined with polished Baltic pine floorboards, the open plan flows seamlessly from the kitchen to the ample dining space, stepping down easily to the southerly facing lounge, ideal for cracking open a window to enjoy the afternoon sea breeze.
The modern bathroom is bright and chic, perfect for a relaxing wash after using your outdoor shower to rinse off after a day at the beach, which is just across the road.
A real entertainer on many levels, the northern deck provides the ideal platform for social catch ups, perhaps fuelled by local produce or the freshest seafood, sourced a mere 200 metres south.
The surrounding grounds give you peace and privacy, where adults, children and furry friends can run and play. From here you can also take the short stroll to the sheltered Crofts Bay, well known to local fishermen, surfers and divers.
With plenty of room to park a boat and just around the corner from Boat Bay, this is one of the best spots along the coastline to launch your vessel and explore the majestic Bay of Islands Marine Park.
Explore the local beaches, bays and coves at your own leisure - with the sand between your toes, the pace of life will soon adjust.
This is a very rare opportunity, call the agency to register your interest and explore "The Secret".
