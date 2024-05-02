'They laugh out loud': MP says pursuit of offshore wind farms breathtaking

Wannon MP Dan Tehan has flagged his intention to get the federal Coalition to commit to undeclaring the offshore wind farm zone off Warrnambool and Port Fairy.
Mr Tehan said he would this month table in parliament a petition with more than 4000 signatures opposing offshore wind farms off the south-west coast.
He said the Coalition had said it would undeclare the zone off the Hunter region in New South Wales.
"I will be raising with my parliamentary colleagues...that the offshore wind zone off Warrnambool and Port Fairy also be undeclared," Mr Tehan said.
He said most people shook their head and asked where was the community benefit and consultation.
"They laugh out loud when they hear that Chris Bowen is promising there will be funding for things," he said.
Mr Tehan said there was a real concern that next summer we could have some blackouts.
"The ideological pursuit of this has just been breathtaking, especially here in Victoria," he said.
"What people want is a good sensible transition. Instead they're just getting this mad rush.
"The costs don't stack up and not only that, they have to bring them from overseas.
"It's not like the towers or the blades or anything are going to be made here in Australia."
Mr Tehan described the government's energy transition as "fanciful" and offshore wind was "not dispatchable power".
"We need other things to firm up the delivery of power. That's why we're saying nuclear should also be considered part of the mix," he said.
Battery technology, hydrogen, gas and hydro was also needed, he said.
Former Warrnambool mayor Mike Neoh, who is helping to facilitate the region's opposition to offshore wind farms, said he hoped the environmental approval process for proposed projects was done "at arms length" to the Mr Bowen's declaration of the zone.
"It would have been great if the process had have done the environmental impact before the zone was declared rather than say we are open for business," he said.
"The process is back the front."
Mr Neoh said he hoped a wind farm off the south-west coast was not a "done deal".
However, he said a precedent had been set in Hastings when Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek overruled the offshore wind terminal because of concerns over a wetlands.
Mr Neoh said there would have to be very good evidence there wouldn't be any displacement of whales in a protected nursery for any projects to get approvals.
"You can't translate what happens in the North Sea to a protected whale nursery here in Warrnambool," he said.
"Logans Beach nursery is probably the most critical whale nursery on the eastern coast."
