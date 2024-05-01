Family violence victims living in fear, police feel powerless, says MP

Police are often left feeling powerless and victims live in fear when it comes to family violence, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
Ms Britnell spoke about the issue in parliament on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, saying police did all they could to support women who were subjected to domestic violence.
"However, they confront a disheartening reality that offenders persistently violate court orders, leaving police powerless and victims living in fear," she said.
Ms Britnell said she was contacted by the father of a woman who had been violently threatened by her ex-partner, who had breached his intervention order on multiple occasions
"The father told me the initial intervention order was taken out due to threats of harm against his daughter by her ex-partner," she said.
"The ex-partner has now breached the conditions of the intervention order no less than four times.
"On the fourth breach of his intervention order the ex-partner attempted to make physical contact with the woman after being arrested for contacting her just nights before."
Ms Britnell said the father who contacted her went to his daughter's aid and found the ex-partner, armed with a knife and a shovel, damaging property and threatening to harm the people at the property, including his daughter and grandchildren.
"The father was scared and the daughter was terrified for her safety," she said.
"The police arrived and arrested the man. However, he was released soon after with orders to appear before the magistrate.
"This is despite having weapons charges, multiple intervention order breaches and criminal damage charges."
Ms Britnell said the father was at a loss to understand the lack of police power to act in this situation.
"He is sick of the ex-partner breaching his intervention order, being released and then breaching his orders again while he waits for the court hearing.
"Meanwhile, his daughter lives in fear for her and her children's safety. This is just one example of many."
Ms Britnell's comments came after it was revealed women were being killed in regional Victoria at triple the rate of Melbourne.
Four of the six women killed in Victoria since the start of 2024 have died in regional areas, despite the fact country Victoria holds just 23 per cent of the population.
Police data from 2023 shows a similar pattern with the top 26 local government areas for family violence serious assaults being in regional Victoria.
In September 2023, The Standard reported incidents of family violence in Warrnambool were on the rise.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.