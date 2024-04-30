Record breaker: Your morning news

Welcome to Your Morning News, our new daily guide to today's top stories curated by our news team here at The Standard.
Winslow export Ciaron Maher created history on the opening day of Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival yesterday. Stern Idol carried 73kg to a famous victory and elevated Maher to the most successful jumps trainer in the carnival's history. The win was his 15th jumps feature at the carnival, eclipsing the late great Jim Houlahan's 14. Our team of reporters Matt Hughes, Tim Auld, Andrew Thomson, Justine McCullagh-Beasy and photographer Eddie Guerrero filed this report.
It was a big day social day at the track with deputy editor Rachael Houlihan, reporter Sophia Baker and photographer Anthony Brady capturing all the colour and glam at the ladies' luncheon.
Thousands are again expected to file through the gates for day two of the carnival with the Galleywood Hurdle and Wangoom Handicap the feature events.
Away from the track, worryingly the Salvation Army has revealed it cannot help more than 70 homeless people due to funding shortfalls. The extent of the homeless issue is at crisis level. Senior journalist Monique Patterson reported federal MP Dan Tehan says Warrnambool needs a shelter created for people without permanent accommodation.
Moyne Shire says it has found a new chief executive officer but who that is won't be revealed until after a closed meeting next week.
Sport news doesn't stop just because the carnival is on. The region's top AFL draft hope, Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan, has revealed he has suffered another hand injury, which will sideline him for a couple of weeks. If you love your footy, last week we launched a new Footy HQ newsletter which lands in your inbox each Friday with everything you need to know about local and national footy. If you haven't already, you can sign up here.
Check out what else has been making news, below.
Have a great day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.