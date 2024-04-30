Limbo for south-west residents as Bonza airlines cancels all flights

A Warrnambool man's holiday plans have been left in limbo after Bonza airline unexpectedly cancelled flights.
Alan Richardson, who has flown with Bonza for a number of years, had flights booked from Avalon to the Gold Coast on Saturday, May 28, 2024.
"I'm devastated by their possible demise," Mr Richardson said.
He said he wasn't sure whether to book flights with another airline - at a higher price - or wait and see whether the flights were reinstated.
Mr Richardson's comments come as it was revealed travellers across Australia has been left stranded at airports.
He said he would be sad if the airline ceased operating.
"I always fly from Avalon to the Sunshine Coast," Mr Richardson said.
He said when he first started flying with the airline, flights were $89 with carry on luggage and $120 with additional luggage.
"The recent trip booked on Saturday was around $135 each way."
Mr Richardson said he flew with Bonza because of the prices and because they offered flights from Avalon.
"They have always been punctual, friendly and reliable."
Mr Richardson said he was looking at flights with other airlines, but he feared there would be price hikes in the wake of the news.
He said if the cost was too high he might consider driving.
Mr Richardson said he hadn't heard anything about his upcoming flights from the company.
Alicia Scott, who is also from Warrnambool, had flights booked from Avalon to Maroochydore to attend her mother's 60th later this month.
She said she was extremely disappointed and worried she may have to book with another airline at a higher cost.
The flights were grounded amid talks about the company's future.
The Sunshine Coast-based company was unveiled in October 2021 and operated its first flight in January 2023.
It originally flew 27 routes to 17 destinations but started cutting services during its first six months.
Bonza flies Boeing 737-Max-8 planes and is backed by 777 Partners, an investment group based in Miami, Florida.
Earlier in April, the Australian Financial Review newspaper reported advisory firm KordaMentha had been called in to help the company, which Bonza denied.
Bonza's LinkedIn profile states it has between 51 to 200 employees.
The airline operates flights from select airports on Australia's east coast but does not have flights to or from Sydney and Brisbane.
It flies to many regional destinations including Albury, Mildura, Mount Isa, Tamworth and Port Macquarie.
The Transport Workers' Union says Bonza's uncertain future points to a "broader issue of instability in aviation" and repeated calls for greater regulation of the industry.
National Secretary Michael Kaine said it was an extremely distressing time for passengers and workers.
Chief executive Tim Jordan said flights had been temporarily suspended in a brief statement.
"Discussions are currently underway regarding the ongoing viability of the business," Mr Jordan said on Tuesday.
"We apologise to our customers who are impacted by this and we're working as quickly as possible to determine a way forward that ensures there is ongoing competition in the Australian domestic aviation market."
Flights suspended on Tuesday include those to or from Melbourne, the Sunshine Coast, the Gold Coast, Launceston, Alice Springs and others.
Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King, said she was aware of the reports of Bonza flights being cancelled.
"I have spoken to Qantas and Virgin CEOs this morning and both airlines stand ready to assist stranded passengers needing to get home." Ms King said.
My department has reached out to Bonza and our expectation is that they keep passengers informed of their options and their consumer rights.
"My department is in the process of establishing a hotline for stranded passengers and we will get that number out to media as quickly as we can."
A number of other Warrnambool residents said they were also unsure whether their trips would continue as they had purchased flights scheduled for the coming weeks.
