Save your sight: Detect macular degeneration

Ophthalmologist Roland Bunting works at Penry Routson, where he diagnoses and helps to treat age-related macular degeneration. Photo: Supplied

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a painless and chronic disease which affects the macular region of the retina.



The retina is the back layer of the eye which processes visual information when we look at things.



The macula is the centre of the retina and is responsible for seeing the fine details in our central vision.



When we read, watch TV, recognise faces, etc we use our macula. AMD causes progressive damage to the macula resulting in central vision loss.



The peripheral vision, however, remains unaffected and so macular degeneration by itself will not cause total vision loss. AMD is one of the leading causes of vision loss in Australia.



It is estimated that one in seven Australians aged over 50 have some evidence of AMD, and about 17 per cent of these will experience some vision impairment.



Key risk factors for developing AMD include increasing age and family history.



Smoking is another major risk factor and has been shown to increase the risk of developing AMD by three to four times.



Maintaining a healthy, colourful diet and balanced lifestyle, as well as protecting your eyes from UV exposure, is always beneficial to eye health.



Regular routine eye examinations with your optometrist are key to early detection of AMD, as individuals often do not notice any symptoms during the early and intermediate stages of the disease.



It can only be picked up through retinal examination, photography and specialised scans known as optical coherence tomography.



Late-stage AMD is classified into two types - dry and wet. Dry AMD affects the central vision very gradually.



There is unfortunately no present treatment for this type of macular degeneration, although research is being conducted to slow the progression.



Wet AMD is characterised by a more sudden loss of vision caused by abnormal blood vessels growing beneath the macula.



Treatment for this type of macular degeneration is available in the form of ocular injections administered by an ophthalmologist.



Timely treatment of wet AMD is essential to preserving vision and, in some cases, potentially improving it.



As such, individuals with macular degeneration should seek immediate attention if they notice a sudden change in their vision.



As AMD progresses and begins to affect the vision, possible symptoms include distortion or reduced vision, leading to difficulty reading, distinguishing faces and seeing road signs, even with glasses.



Early detection and treatment is crucial to preserving vision at all stages of macular degeneration.

