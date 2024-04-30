The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Left out in the cold: Homeless services stretched, unable to help everyone

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
April 30 2024 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are a growing number of people in Warrnambool seeking homelessness assistance.
There are a growing number of people in Warrnambool seeking homelessness assistance.

More than 70 Warrnambool clients are homeless or facing the risk of homelessness but the Salvation Army doesn't have the funding to help them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.