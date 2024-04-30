Left out in the cold: Homeless services stretched, unable to help everyone

More than 70 Warrnambool clients are homeless or facing the risk of homelessness but the Salvation Army doesn't have the funding to help them.
Salvation Army homelessness south-west manager Lindsay Stow said the Warrnambool service had recorded 416 new cases of people seeking homelessness assistance in the past nine months.
Sadly, that's 50 per cent more clients than the service is currently funded to be able to assist.
"The housing options for those who come to us for assistance are typically social housing or private rental," Mr Stow said.
"Tight rental markets and large waiting lists for public housing are the real challenge for us in being able to respond effectively and appropriately to people in need.
"A couple of nights in a motel, without any longer-term outcome, is little more than brief respite from awful circumstances."
Mr Stow said there were very few properties in Warrnambool which were deemed affordable for people on low incomes.
"A single parent with two children would typically receive Centrelink support of around $1500 per fortnight, including rent assistance, give or take," he said.
"That's $750 per week. Thirty per cent of that (the housing stress indicator threshold) is $225."
Mr Stow said an online search showed there were a total of 32 three-bedroom (and larger) properties for rent in Warrnambool.
"Only 10 of those are $500 per week or less," he said.
"The cheapest is $360 per week.
"There are 12 two-bedroom properties in total for rent. Only four of these are $400 per week or less.
"The cheapest is $350 per week."
Mr Stow said it was encouraging there was more social housing being built across the south-west.
"That's really encouraging but often these developments take a long time to progress from the planning stage through to completion," he said.
"While we will see some additional properties appearing over the next two or three years that will be accessible to people on a low income, that doesn't help with the current situation."
The Standard revealed in January Warrnambool and the south-west has a higher homelessness rate than a number of major regional areas.
The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's Specialist Homelessness Services Annual Report 2022-23 shows there are 201 people for every 10,000 in the region who are homeless.
Member for South West Coast Dan Tehan said the federal government must also make addressing the chronic lack of housing a top priority.
"For the first time we are seeing the consequences of not having enough housing on the streets in the region," Mr Tehan said.
He said he believed Warrnambool needed a homelessness shelter, with more people being forced to sleep on the streets or in cars.
"Our charities are already stretched and what we're seeing - for the first time - is a need for a shelter."
Mr Tehan said the federal government must ensure young people could afford to buy a home to take pressure off the rental market.
He said the federal government must build more housing as a matter of urgency.
"The situation we're in clearly shows their ability to get the balance right between providing housing and immigration growth of over 500,000 people a year is completely out of whack," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.