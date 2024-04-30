Bluestone jumps a feature at races in years gone by at Port Fairy

Port Fairy horse racing meetings are now held at the Warrnambool racecourse.
However, a new book released by author Pamela Marriott shows there is evidence of at least four racecourses established at Port Fairy/Belfast over the years.
Razzle Dazzle Wonder covers the history of Port Fairy and district racing from 1844-1953.
"It is now more than 70 years since a horse race was conducted in Port Fairy, but the Warrnambool Racing Club recognises and embraces the Port Fairy and Koroit beginnings, with its Koroit and Port Fairy Cup Day, celebrated annually in January," Ms Marriott writes.
The book's title is an ode to a horse named Razzle Dazzle, which won more than 60 races and had numerous placings at meets across the Western District.
The horse was owned by a Port Fairy man named AJ Gentles.
Ms Marriott said she decided to write the book when she was penning a previous book Time Gentlemen Please! A History of Western District Inns 1840-1915.
"Many of the meetings and settlement of matters relating to the races were conducted in hotels," she said.
"Some country racing was held on land adjacent to hotels.
"However, what was written in this book did not tell the whole story. I am very interested in the people who came to Port Fairy and district and made a new life for themselves.
"This life included horse racing. Curiously those in authority were happy to have horse racing as an entertainment at public houses and elsewhere."
Ms Marriott said balls were often held after race meets to celebrate.
"Class did not matter for those involved with the racing," she said.
Ms Marriott said she had uncovered some very interesting information, including the fact that racing often involved only two horses and riders in private racing and that Port Fairy had bluestone walls plus other types of challenges for jumps at the second racecourse.
She said the response to the book, which is available at Collin's Booksellers, had been phenomenal.
Ms Marriott said there was a strong interest in racing, including the May Racing Carnival, in the district.
"The response to this book from the Port Fairy community has been most supportive," she said.
"They are very interested in knowing exactly where the racecourses were located and also the people involved."
