'Difficult decisions' made in state budget, confirms Western Victoria MP

A south-west politician has confirmed some "difficult decisions" have been made in the state budget.
The Standard asked Member for Western Victoria what she was hoping would be included in the budget for her south-west constituents, which will be handed down on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
Ms Ermacora said she couldn't pre-empt the budget before it was delivered.
"It's been very clear that this budget will involve some difficult decisions - but our priorities remain clear," Ms Ermacora said.
"This budget will continue our work to deliver on the promises we made at the election as well as protecting the jobs and services Victorians rely on and easing cost-of-living pressures."
The Standard asked Ms Ermacora whether there were any immediate plans to open an electorate office in the region.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan has offices in Hamilton and Warrnambool, Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has an office in Warrnambool, while Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur has an office in Geelong.
The response was that there was no news on an office opening "as yet".
Her address is the contact section of the Victorian Parliament website is listed as Parliament House in Melbourne.
On Monday, Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell set out her priorities ahead of the budget.
She said a large injection of funds was desperately needed for roads.
Ms Britnell said funding for The Lookout residential rehabilitation facility was long overdue and there were a number of facilities, including the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club, which needed funds for upgrades.
She said the state government also needed to increase the budget for the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment.
