The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Record turnout: Retirement hobby in the frame for new village show

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
April 30 2024 - 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Janet Steed volunteers at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum and now has two of her artworks on display.
Artist Janet Steed volunteers at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum and now has two of her artworks on display.

When Warrnambool's Janet Steed retired from teaching a decade ago she decided to brush up on her art skills but for a new exhibition she has finally framed some of her works.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.