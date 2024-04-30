Record turnout: Retirement hobby in the frame for new village show

When Warrnambool's Janet Steed retired from teaching a decade ago she decided to brush up on her art skills but for a new exhibition she has finally framed some of her works.
"I don't tend to frame my pieces. I tend to work in sketchbooks most of the time. I just do it for myself, not to sell," Ms Steed said.
But when the opportunity came along for the Warrnambool artists' society to have their works on display at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum - where she also now volunteers - she created two pieces and framed them.
The former Warrnambool Primary School teacher began volunteering at the museum's collection department last year.
"They give me objects and I have to research them and write them up for Victorian Collections," she said.
"I like family history and I love research."
Flagstaff Hill collections curator Justin Croft said the Sand, Sea and Shipwrecks-themed exhibition attracted 80 works - a record for the Warrnambool and District Artists' Society.
There were so many that they couldn't all fit in the newly revamped Alexander Farncombe Gallery at the same time.
Mr Croft said he would rotate the artworks which would go on sale later in the month.
The new exhibition runs until September 29, 2024.
