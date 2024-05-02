Region 'understandably shaken' by recent incidents of gendered homicide

Family violence reports to police are at an all-time high and women are still dying at the hands of men despite nearly a decade passing since the royal commission.
The inquiry was established in 2015 to find ways to prevent family violence after a number of related deaths in Victoria.
The state government announced in January 2023 it had implemented all 277 recommendations of the commission, and invested more than $3.7 billion to prevent and respond to family violence.
But at least four women were killed across the state, and 26 in Australia, in the first four months of 2024 - double the amount at the same time last year.
Detective Sergeant Kim Wheeler, of the Warrnambool police family violence investigation unit, said the community was understandably shaken by recent incidents of gendered homicide.
"When something like this happens, it rocks everyone," she said.
"Each and every one of these women had a right to feel safe in their own community."
Tens of thousands of people across the nation rallied this week against gender-based violence and renewed calls for family violence perpetrators to be put on a register in the same way as sex offenders.
Victoria Police submitted the idea of a register to the royal commission but it was not among the hundreds of recommendations.
Detective Sergeant Wheeler said when someone entered into a new relationship they were generally only aware of their partner's history based on what that person told them.
"A register would allow police to advise someone if their new partner has a history of family violence," she said.
"Knowledge is power. Being given access to information via a register would enable women to assess their risk, ultimately improving their safety."
The registry has been repeatedly backed by Warrnambool victim-survivors, including a woman who was love-bombed and then repeatedly stalked by her former partner, who she didn't realise had a history of family violence until it was too late.
Demi Trinca, the sister of Warrnambool's Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinca who was murdered by her partner in 2019, met with the state government in mid-2023 to discuss the register but a spokesperson declined to comment on what would be considered.
In Warrnambool, the incident rate of family violence is well above that of Victoria.
Police data shows reported incidents in the city jumped 18.5 per cent in the past 12 months - equating to more than two family violence acts committed every day.
And while breaches of family violence orders have doubled in the last decade, community awareness has also increased, the detective said.
She said women were now more likely to tell police about behaviour not previously recognised as family violence, such as financial and coercive control, use of technology and threats of self-harm to control victims.
Detective Sergeant Wheeler said non-violent behaviour, which disempowered, trapped and isolated women, could now be the subject of criminal charges which could ultimately see the perpetrator remanded in custody.
"Statewide we're arresting 80 perpetrators a day - that's one every 18 minutes," she said.
Former Warrnambool man Jimmy Grant said unhealthy subconscious opinions of women were deeply ingrained in the systems and structures of societies.
"The disparity in power can be seen everywhere from the price of female items in supermarkets, to the gender pay gap, to a lack of women in leadership positions in every facet of society, to who does more housework, to who holds more space in conversations, to who feels safe to walk home at night," he said.
"I think the only way to target this is to make everyone more aware of it. With awareness comes change."
The former Emmanuel College school captain, who graduated in 2009, returned to the region this week as part of Tomorrow Man, which facilitates workshops with boys and men to examine the impact of the masculine stereotype.
Mr Grant said he struggled with identity and finding his voice during adolescence, which would have surprised his peers.
"I was a school, footy and cricket captain and had a lot of friends," he said.
"Yet I always considered myself quite a sensitive man, which I tried to hide at times, particularly when hanging out in masculine environments, whether that was with my mates or in the locker room."
Mr Grant said the escalation of gendered violence could start when small acts of misogyny were brushed off.
"It makes it seem like it's okay not to respect women as they deserve," he said.
"By challenging these behaviours early, we can disrupt the progression towards more severe forms of violence and foster a culture that respects and protects women.
"It's also important to include women in this conversation as it has the most impact on them. Men can listen to their stories and ask how best they want us to be allies and to actively seek out opportunities to better show up and support all women."
Mr Grant said redefining masculinity was paramount because if men "continuously fight to solve problems, never ask for help and repress their emotions, it can lead to violence".
The number of women and children seeking help from the Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre (SAFV Centre), locally known as Emma House, jumped 11 per cent increase in the past quarter.
Despite the numbers increasing, the state government recently announced it was axing 77 roles at Family Safety Victoria (FSV) - 25 per cent of the workforce set up to implement the royal commission's recommendations.
The government said there would be no reduction to frontline roles in family violence support services or at the Orange Door hubs.
But Emma House's chief executive officer Helen Bolton said the SAFV Centre received critical training from FSV for multi-agency risk assessment, safety planning, cultural and diversity training and persons using violence training.
She said it was important the state government funded those on the front line to provide timely services.
"We need adequate funding for service delivery to meet the needs in our communities, to address the wait list for services and refuges, and to increase brokerage so basic client needs can be met," Ms Bolton said.
"We also need funding that is competitive and appealing to encourage more people into the sector, particularly in rural and regional areas, with limited resources to draw on."
Ms Bolton also called for significant investment in prevention and education.
"While family violence is prevalent across our community and has devastating impacts, it is also preventable," she said.
"As a community and as individuals we all need to work toward prevention by taking responsible action, by becoming informed of the causes of family violence and to shift violence supportive attitudes by working towards respectful relationships, challenging violence supportive attitudes and behaviours and working toward gender equality to ultimately end violence against women and children."
The federal government announced on May 1, 2024, a $1 billion package to financially support women looking to escape violent relationships, following a snap national cabinet meeting.
It also agreed to implement measures addressing misogyny online, specifically aimed at young people.
