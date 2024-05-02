The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Region 'understandably shaken' by recent incidents of gendered homicide

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
May 3 2024 - 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool family violence investigation unit's Detective Senior Constable Tammy Barry, Detective Senior Constable Robert Wilson, Detective Sergent Kim Wheeler, Detective Senior Sergent Leigh Creaset and analyst Gill Kirby. Pictured by Eddie Guerrero.
Warrnambool family violence investigation unit's Detective Senior Constable Tammy Barry, Detective Senior Constable Robert Wilson, Detective Sergent Kim Wheeler, Detective Senior Sergent Leigh Creaset and analyst Gill Kirby. Pictured by Eddie Guerrero.

Family violence reports to police are at an all-time high and women are still dying at the hands of men despite nearly a decade passing since the royal commission.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.