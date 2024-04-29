The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

'Wanton, stupid' acts: Quartet avoid convictions over $7k graffiti attack

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated April 30 2024 - 10:52am, first published 7:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Wanton, stupid' acts: Quartet avoid convictions over $7k graffiti attack
'Wanton, stupid' acts: Quartet avoid convictions over $7k graffiti attack

Four Warrnambool youths have pleaded guilty to committing a graffiti crime spree in Port Fairy that caused more than $7000 damage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.