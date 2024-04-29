'Wanton, stupid' acts: Quartet avoid convictions over $7k graffiti attack

Four Warrnambool youths have pleaded guilty to committing a graffiti crime spree in Port Fairy that caused more than $7000 damage.
Three of the youths, aged about 18 years old, were placed on the diversion program in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, April 29, 2024.
If they comply with the diversion program, which includes paying the compensation and contributing $500 to the court fund, they will not have a criminal record.
A fourth young man, aged 22, was placed on a good behaviour bond because he had previously had the opportunity of being on diversion.
The court was told the young men had been to an end-of-school function in Port Fairy on October 13 last year.
They had consumed alcohol and taken backpacks containing spray paint cans.
They met up late that night and climbed up drainpipes and out windows to access the facades of buildings in the central business district where they caused enormous damage in a hours-long graffiti attack.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said at times graffiti was viewed as art, but what the offenders had done was just engage in "wanton, stupid, criminal behaviour".
He said the drunk young men had climbed up drainpipes and onto shop roofs in the dead of night to cause criminal damage.
The magistrate said if employers had asked workers to do what the young men had they would be prosecuted, describing the offending as extremely dangerous.
A lawyer for one of the men said the compensation money was already in the bank and would be transferred to the victims on Monday afternoon.
The magistrate said the diversion was a program aimed to allow young offenders to avoid a criminal record which could impact their employment and travel opportunities.
"You need to think a lot more before you do something as stupid as this wanton vandalism that you engaged in on this night," he said.
Mr Lethbridge said the business operators would be rightly furious they had been targeted.
He said the drunken skylarking in the middle of the night could have ended in tragedy if one of the offenders had fallen.
"You boys need to think in future. This time you have avoided the stain and consequences of a criminal record, but that only happens once," the magistrate said.
"Don't make a mistake like this again - please."
