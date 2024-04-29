Annual luncheon doubles in size, raises $20k to help find cure for myeloma

A luncheon in Warrnambool raised more than $20,000 to help find a cure for myeloma.
The fourth event, hosted by the Throroughbred Club of Australia Warrnambool chapter, was attended by more than 180 people.
John Hutson, who has been helping organise the event since the start, said it had more than doubled in size, with 80 people attending the first year it was held.
Former Victorian premier and Port Fairy resident Denis Napthine, who is a Myeloma Australia ambassador, attended.
"My sister was diagnosed with myeloma about four years ago," Dr Napthine said.
"She is receiving treatment.
"We know that 50 people a week are diagnosed with myeloma and 27 per cent don't 18 months post diagnosis so it is a very, very serious blood disease."
Dr Napthine said his sister was responding well to treatment.
He said events to raise funds to help find a cure were so important.
"We know, while it's a disease that affects so many people, there is a degree of confidence that if we can get $100 million over the next 10 years, we can actually beat it."
"There is no doubt it's the best regional racing carnival anywhere in the world," he said.
"The diversity of racing - great flat racing complemented by the best jumps racing ever - it's a unique part of our history and culture in Warrnambool."
Dr Napthine, a former racing minister, said he had worked hard during his time in politics to ensure the carnival and the tradition of jumps racing continued for many years to come.
"The grand annual, the Brierly steeplechase and the Galleywood (hurdle) are so steeped in history.
"The carnival really puts Warrnambool on the map."
Mr Richardson said he loved covering the carnival for Racing.com each year.
"I've been lucky enough to do that for the last decade," he said.
"It's so unique because it's about more than just the racing.
"During the Warrnambool carnival I'm constantly getting messages from people who are sitting in England watching the May Racing Carnival because of the jumps racing element, the way we celebrate the horses and the atmosphere," Mr Richardson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.