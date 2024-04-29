Suspended motorcyclist clocked at 176kmh fails in bid for early freedom

A Corangamite driver who hit 175kmh just months after being clocked at double the speed limit has failed in his bid for early freedom.
Timothy Barden, 43, was jailed for eight months in Warrnambool Magistrates Court after pleading guilty in late January 2024 to serious driving offences, including reckless conduct endangering serious injury.
He appealed against the severity of that sentence in Warrnambool County Court on April 29, 2024.
A lawyer for Barden said it was conceded the offending was serious and while jail was warranted, eight months was "not necessary".
The court heard Barden was caught driving an unregistered Holden Commodore without a driver's licence in Camperdown's Manifold Street on October 25, 2023.
The vehicle had a wrong registration plate attached with the plate later being linked to a Colac man's car.
Then on October 28, three days later, Camperdown police clocked Barden travelling at 122kmh in a residential street with a speed limit of 60kmh.
Police, including members of the critical response team, attended Barden's Weerite home on November 17.
A search uncovered .5 grams of methamphetamine and a set of knuckle dusters.
Barden was arrested, charged and released on bail.
Then on December 9 that year Barden was clocked at 176kmh on a blue high-powered Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle in wet weather conditions. He was arrested and subsequently remanded in custody after a failed bail application.
A police prosecutor at the time had urged the court not to bail him, claiming Barden could not be trusted in the community "without driving like a lunatic".
On Monday the court heard Barden was also found with a prohibited weapon - a taser - on July 14, 2023 and was caught driving with methamphetamine in his system on June 19 that year.
His lawyer said it was accepted Barden had a lengthy criminal history but there'd been a hiatus in driving offences, with most of his client's prior court appearances relating to violence, dishonesty and drug trafficking.
He said Barden had landed a job in jail only available to those who displayed good behaviour, and was committed to continuing on his positive path.
The lawyer said Barden had about three-and-a-half months left to serve of the sentence, and urged the court for an earlier release.
But Judge Gavan Meredith said the eight-month jail sentence seemed appropriate.
He said when driving the motorcycle at up to 176kmh, the potential for Barden to lose control and endanger other road users was "considerable".
The appeal was abandoned and Barden was returned to custody where he will complete the remainder of his sentence.
