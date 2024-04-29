City to light up landmarks to remember lives lost from family violence

Warrnambool landmarks will be lit up to honour the lives lost from family violence.
The Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre (The SAFV Centre), locally known as Emma House, in partnership with Safe Steps, will light up the iconic Fletcher Jones ball and Lighthouse Theatre on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
It is part of Safe Steps' candlelight vigil which honours those who have been killed as a result of family violence.
On average in Australia a woman is killed every week at the hands of a current or former partner.
In the Warrnambool LGA, there was a 12 per cent increase in the number of incidents in the last financial year.
Wednesday night will also hold a space for people to grieve and ensure loved ones represented in the alarming statistics are never forgotten, while also sharing messages of hope, support and offering a sense of community for those living with the trauma of family violence.
The candlelight vigil will be held in East Melbourne with the two Warrnambool landmarks demonstrating their commitment to supporting those impacted and focusing on prevention.
SAFV chief executive officer Helen Bolton said the vigil was an opportunity for the community to reflect and acknowledge those killed through an act of family violence.
"It's also a night to promote to people currently living with violence that they aren't alone, services are available to assist and that as a community we won't tolerate family violence," she said.
"It's important to shine a light on family violence through the vigil as the choice made by an individual to use violence is harmful, unacceptable and prevalent, however it is preventable.
"As a community and as individuals we all need to work toward prevention by taking responsible action, by becoming informed of the causes of family violence and to shift our violence supportive attitudes by working towards respectful relationships and gender equality to ultimately end violence against women and children."
Warrnambool City Council mayor Ben Blain said the council was proud to use the Lighthouse Theatre, a landmark CBD building, to participate in the Safe Steps vigil and highlight the vital work done by Emma House.
"Violence in any form, particularly within the family unit, is never OK. We have a responsibility as a community to create a safe future for all families," Cr Blain said.
Safe Steps will be holding a candlelight vigil at 6pm on Wednesday, May 1 at the Family Violence Memorial Gardens, St Andrews Garden, East Melbourne.
People are encouraged to share their reflections or remembrances on social media and include the hashtag #LightACandle2024
