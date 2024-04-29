The carnival's back! Your morning news

Welcome to Your Morning News, our new daily guide to today's top stories curated by our news team here at The Standard. This is the first of a new morning newsletter we will be dropping into your inbox daily to give you a fresh start to your day with the local news you trust to keep our region strong, informed and connected.
Another May Racing Carnival opens this morning with more than 300 booked into the traditional ladies' luncheon. If you're heading to the track, check out the fashion advice, below. There is no rain predicted but you will need to take a coat with 26kmh winds tipped later in the day. The Brierly Steeplechase is today's feature race and Winslow export Ciaron Maher saddles up raging favourite Stern Idol.
The feel-good story of the carnival is the return of Warrnambool jumps jockey Braidon Small. The father-of-two underwent a seven-hour surgery to have a brain tumour reduced in June last year. "I'm over the moon," he said of his return. "This was my dream to ride at the 2024 May carnival and it's coming to fruition."
Have a great day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.