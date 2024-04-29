Inside Racing: Experienced trainer to miss May Racing Carnival

PUNTERS betting on races at this week's TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival will notice a high-profile trainer missing from the ranks.
Top Horsham trainer Paul Preusker will not have a runner in any of the 30 races across the three days.
Preusker, who normally has starters over the jumps and on the flat, said things hadn't worked out for his runners this year.
"I'm probably two weeks behind with my jumpers," Preusker said.
"The dry weather has had a big impact on us. Our jumpers were just not ready. They will be ready for the jumps races later in the season.
"I didn't want to rush them. We preferred to target them at the Grand National Steeplechase, Grand National Hurdle and the Crisp Steeplechase at the end of the season.
"I had Captain Envious earmarked for the Warrnambool Cup but he won the Easter Cup and ran in the Mornington Cup so we had to miss the Warrnambool Cup.
"I've always found it hard to win races at the Warrnambool carnival because the local trainers do such a great job."
SPEEDY Warrnambool filly Stokke may have her next run in a mid-week race at Sandown after scoring a convincing victory in maiden company at Mount Gambier last week.
Trainer Pat Ryan said Stokee, who was heavily backed to win the 903-metre sprint, had been working well at home.
"We knew Stokke was going well," Ryan said. "She had trialled up well at Avoca. We've always known she has above-average ability.
"I'm not sure how far she will go but we'll get a clearer indication after running at Sandown in a fortnight."
Young Warrnambool jockey Harry Grace had the winning ride on Stokke.
JOCKEY Fred Kersley will spend 10 meetings on the sidelines after this week's Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
Kersley copped the suspension following his ride on Invincible Power at Geelong on Wednesday.
His time out begins at midnight on Friday, May 3 and ends Friday, May 10.
Stewards took into account Kersley's guilty plea and rated the incident in the mid-range.
Eoin Walsh was outed for eight meetings following his ride on Moon Yanco at Ararat. His suspension ends at midnight on May 13.
A natural from a fast family topped Sunday's yearling sale at Riverside, Sydney.
A colt by Tassort x Raahyah sold for $150,000 to Mathew Becker's Group One Bloodstock and Victorian trainer Lloyd Kennewell.
The young trainer is a big fan of Tassort and has been doing all he can throughout the sales season to get as many of the stallion's progeny into his stable as possible.
Sunday's second-top lot was a Time To Reign x Sweet Bouquet colt which sold to Kembla Gramge trainer Ross McConviooe for $120,000.
The colt is the half-brother to the Chris Waller-trained two-year-old Emirate, who impressed at his sole trial last week. The Inglis Breeding Stock Sales Series begins with a week of action in Sydney, starting with the Australian Weanling Sale (May 6 and 7) followed by the Chairman's Sale (May 9) and Australian Broodmare Sale (May 10).
More than 700 lots have been catalogued for the week, which is headlined by the Chairman's Sale where some of the most sought-after fillies and mares of the year will be offered including She's Extreme, Kimochi and Startantes.
HARD to believe it's coming up 52 years since the Royal School ring-in at Casterton.
The scandal in May 1972 saw handy galloper Regal Vista substituted for the bumble-footed Royal School.
The mastermind Rick Renzella, a used-car dealer, got a financial result but also got two years in prison.
There were no microchips to identify horses back in that era and the betting on the Muntham Handicap triggered alarm bells after a plunge was landed.
Renzella had purchased Royal School for $350 on the back of an unplaced run in the Castlereagh Picnic Cup in May 1971.
The off-course tote was operating on the Muntham Handicap in 1972 and the sprint was the second leg of the daily double.
Royal School, with Steve Wood in the saddle, should have been a $50 chance but opened a $4 hope on the course tote which rang alarm bells in the betting ring. Royal School started at 7/4 after being backed with a handful of bookies.
Wood did his best to hold Regal Vista back but the galloper won by three lengths and correct weight was declared with Royal School as the winner.
He paid $3.80 for a win but the daily double with Gay Demand paid $119.90 for 50 cents. It was claimed at the time Renzella made $100,000 on the punt on that Friday afternoon but investigators came up with $33,600 as a more reasonable figure.
EVERYONE seems to have a story about Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival.
One of my favourites relates to the late, great race-caller Bert Bryant. Bert, who called the Grand Annual on 25 occasions for the old 3UZ network, loved telling this yarn about his first call of the great race in 1950.
Bert was on-air for more than eight minutes and after the race the new technician told Bert it was a wonderful call but in all his excitement the new technician had forgotten to turn the 3UZ microphone on.
Some 365 miles away in Melbourne, 3UZ listeners heard nothing but luckily punters on-course got the call.
Story goes there was a scuffle in the broadcasting box after the Annual back in 1950.
MODOWN: Looked the unlucky runner in the Platinum Guineas on Saturday. He was well back in the run before finishing the 1600-metre race off powerfully. Modown, a consistent galloper, is due for a change in luck.
JIGSAW: Nice effort to run third on Saturday. He's had three runs from a spell and is due for another win.
JIMMY THE BEAR: Might not have been suited by the leader bias on Saturday. He's above average and can be followed with confidence in the future.
JARROD FRY: Underrated jockey. Fry showed his class winning on Albanian I Am at Caulfield. It's wise to include his rides in your multiple selections.
ANGEL CAPITOL: Looked above average winning at his debut on Friday. More wins are in store in the future for the colt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.