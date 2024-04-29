Massive haul: Port Fairy angler reels in 229kg swordfish at Lakes Entrance

An early morning start on Saturday proved fruitful for a Port Fairy angler who reeled in a 229 kilogram fish.
Ashby Hoey, who caught a 147 kilogram bluefin tuna off Port Macdonnel last weekend, said she was thrilled with the massive haul.
She headed to Lakes Entrance with her boyfriend James Cauchi and two mates in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The four hit the water well before dawn.
"We decided to go to Lakes Entrance because the weather was nice and calm," Ms Hoey said.
"We had done a few drops for the day and on it was the fourth drop of the day when we hooked up."
Ms Hoey said the four weren't sure how big the fish was at first.
What followed was a tussle that lasted about an hour-and-a-half.
"We weren't sure how big it was until we saw it on the surface jumping," she said.
Ms Hoey brought the fish to the side of the boat and was helped by the other three anglers to bring the broadbill swordfish onboard.
It's the first time Ms Hoey has caught that particular species.
"We were all pretty excited - it's one of the best fish I've ever caught," she said.
Ms Hoey said she believed the broadbill swordfish could grow to over 300 kilograms.
Last week Ms Hoey had to fight off a bull seal to pull in the bluefin tuna.
She also previously caught a bluefin tuna that weighed over 147 kilograms.
