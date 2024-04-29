Driver forced to get out of crashed car alone after another motorist went past

A Mortlake man in his late 30s has been able to eventually get himself out of his crashed vehicle after another motorist drove past an accident scene.
Mortlake police Sergeant Matt Laxton said mid-morning on Sunday, April 28, a driver was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Gordons Lane at Ellerslie.
A Ford Falcon XR6 towing a trailer left the road, rolled and came to rest on the passenger side.
The driver was initially trapped and waved out the window to a passing motorist for assistance, but that person drove on.
The man was eventually able to extricate himself from the vehicle.
Ambulance officers assessed the man who was exhausted after his efforts.
He was transported to the Warrnambool Base Hospital for observation but is not believed to have suffered significant injuries.
"The vehicle has taken out some fencing and ended up on the passenger side in the table drain," Sergeant Laxton said.
The police sergeant said fatigue and distraction may have been contributing factors to the single-vehicle collision.
The Ford Falcon is expected to be an insurance write-off.
Sergeant Laxton requested that any witness, particularly the driver who went past the accident scene, contact the Mortlake police station on 5599 2501.
Police investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing but there will be consideration given to charging the crash driver with careless driving.
Sergeant Laxton requested all motorists drive to the conditions, don't drive while tired and if you came across an accident scene, stop and try to give assistance.
