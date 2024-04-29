The Standard
South-west owed large cash injection in state budget, says MP Roma Britnell

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated April 29 2024 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
MP Roma Britnell says the south-west deserves a large cash injection in next week's state budget.
The interest spent to cover the state government's growing debt for six days could just about make up the shortfall in the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.

Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

