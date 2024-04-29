South-west owed large cash injection in state budget, says MP Roma Britnell

The interest spent to cover the state government's growing debt for six days could just about make up the shortfall in the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment, according to Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell.
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas confirmed the $384 million budget would not be increased, despite high construction costs.
Ms Britnell said south-west residents were being short-changed and the hospital redevelopment should be built as promised.
"The government is spending $15 million a day on interest," Ms Britnell said.
"When I talk about the need for a $100 million increase in the hospital rebuild in Warrnambool, that's only six days of interest if this government hadn't been so wasteful."
Ms Britnell said she hoped for an increase in funding for the redevelopment in the 2024-25 state budget, which will be announced on Tuesday, May 7.
A major injection in roads funding is also desperately needed, Ms Britnell said.
"The priorities for us are numerous," Ms Britnell said.
"Obviously we've got a big challenge with our roads.
"It's got to the point where the people I'm talking to are absolutely irate, particularly the truck drivers who feel like they are being treated like second class citizens by the government in their own workplace."
Ms Britnell said the south-west also needed funding for upgrades to basketball facilities in both Warrnambool and Portland.
"Basketball is a very popular pastime and children need to exercise and interact - it's more important than ever with post-COVID recovery because their social skills were compromised for two years."
Ms Britnell said another project which should have been funded years ago was The Lookout residential rehabilitation facility.
"I haven't even mentioned The Lookout, which is a facility we have been literally begging for," she said.
"The government needs to fund a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in the south-west, just like they have in every other region."
Ms Britnell said funding for an upgrade of the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club was also needed.
She said the facility had not been upgraded since the 1960s.
"They have never had a cent of government money," she said.
"That building was built in the 1960s with the goodwill of the community."
A multipurpose facility for Warrnambool College is also needed, Ms Britnell said.
"Warrnambool College can't fit all their students in one place - they need a multipurpose hall or gym," Ms Britnell said.
