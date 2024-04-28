Elite car salesman talks thief into waiting for police to arrive

A staff member has been able to detain a man who used a large rock to break into Warrnambool Toyota on Friday night, April 26.
A police spokesman said on Friday night about 8.20pm an offender obtained a large rock which he used to smash a large glass front door.
He entered the dealership offices, attempted to break into a locked box and stole a staff member's iPad.
A staff member was the first to arrive at the dealership and he encouraged the man to wait for police to arrive.
He waited in the offices and when police members attended they arrested the man.
He was interviewed and charged with burglary and theft and causing criminal damage before being released on bail.
The man told police he wanted to steal a car to go to Geelong.
The offending was described as "brazen" and it's suspected the man was under the influence of illicit substances.
He's also been interviewed in relation to allegations he evaded police at Camperdown earlier on Friday evening.
