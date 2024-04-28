Two men charged with family violence, to appear in court today

A national community push for greater focus on gender-based violence will be tested in Warrnambool court on Monday, April 29.
Two Warrnambool district men will appear in court charged with offences relating to family violence.
One of the men is accused of assaulting a woman while she was driving.
After an incident on Saturday afternoon, the man has been charged with two counts of breaching an intervention order, persistently breaching the order, unlawful assault and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.
A 26-year-old has also been charged with breaching his order on Sunday as well as assault and causing criminal damage.
Anecdotally, it's been noted in recent months in south-west courts it is becoming more difficult to obtain an intervention order and the penalties for breaching such an order are becoming much stiffer.
