The young players doing your footy clubs proud

It's The Standard sports reporter Justine McCullagh-Beasy here after a big round of matches across the south-west.
Youthful exuberance is known to give football teams a spark.
It was the case across Warrnambool and District and Hampden leagues on Saturday, April 27.
Allansford blooded 15-year-old Harry van Rooy (captured in the Eddie Guerrero picture above) in its stunning win over reigning grand finalist Merrivale while Port Fairy had 11 players 20 and under in its confidence-boosting win over the previously-unbeaten Cobden.
Connor McDonald, Lucas King, Segdae Lucardie, Olly Myers, Oscar Pollock, Riley Hall, Radush Mohan, Mitch Ryan, Arley Fleming, Kelby Fleming and Riley Riordan are part of the Seagulls' long-term future.
Myers and Pollock - a member of Geelong's VFL squad - were named in the side's best against the Bombers.
Meanwhile, at Warrnambool, teenager Riley Holloway impressed coach Dan O'Keefe with his ability to soak up pressure in defence.
Holloway is on the GWV Rebels' list and is sure to come into consideration for a Coates Talent League call-up throughout the season.
