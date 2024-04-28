The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Popularity of Gaelic games 'definitely growing' as Irish festival kicks on

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 28 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irish expat and Ballarat Clovers president Louise Callaghan at the Koroit Irish Festival Gaelic games. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Irish expat and Ballarat Clovers president Louise Callaghan at the Koroit Irish Festival Gaelic games. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

A large crowd is attesting to the rapid growth of Gaelic football as day two of the Koroit Irish Festival kicks on.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.