'Match committee to be very interesting and likely a long meeting'

WARRNAMBOOL coach Dan O'Keefe is already noticing the benefit of increased depth at the Blues' disposal in 2024.
Four players - teenage duo Jaiden Wells and Riley Holloway, Lochie Worden and Jed Turland - were picked for the Blues' round four clash with Camperdown.
All had an impact in the 18.9 (117) to 8.10 (58) win at Reid Oval on Saturday, April 27.
"We have quite a few boys that will become available for round five against South, so match committee is going to be very interesting and likely a long meeting," O'Keefe said.
"It's great because people are challenging for spots."
Turland kicked four goals in his first senior match of the season to complement Luke Cody and Ben Cunnington who booted five each.
"Lochie was fantastic on the wing and Jed kicked four and gave us four shots on goal in the first quarter which gave us a bit of a spark," O'Keefe said.
"Jaiden played inside (midfield) and found a good amount of footy and Riley we rate really highly.
"He's a 16-year-old lad but he did a great job down back, saved us a couple of times, took some big marks."
O'Keefe, who was also pleased with recruit Jordan Walters' efforts in the midfield, has the Blues sitting 2-2 entering the Hampden league bye.
"With two good wins and two really tight, unfortunate losses has us in an OK position now," he said.
"We've won 11 out of 16 quarters for the year, so we're actually playing some pretty decent footy which is exciting. There's lots of belief there.
"Our ball movement has changed a lot in 12 months. We have certainly added some really good ball users to our senior list and that's helped us progress the ball through opposition defences better and more dangerously.
"Our forward line has changed a lot too. We feel like we have some pretty serious and dangerous forwards up there."
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn said the Magpies - winless after round rounds - were "struggling to kick a score".
"We are giving ourselves more of a look, now we just have to work through our forward half," he said.
"On the flip-side of that, we've leaked 100 points again so there's a lot still to work through during the week.
"There was some areas we were happier with but we just have to keep at it. Inside 50s we were plus 12, contested possessions we were up and tackles and uncontested marks we were up. They got a hold of us at centre bounce clearances and they scored a lot from that."
