The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'Match committee to be very interesting and likely a long meeting'

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
April 28 2024 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaiden Wells is making a spot for himself in Warrnambool's senior football side. File picture
Jaiden Wells is making a spot for himself in Warrnambool's senior football side. File picture

WARRNAMBOOL coach Dan O'Keefe is already noticing the benefit of increased depth at the Blues' disposal in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.