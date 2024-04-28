Composure key in win but contender has another level to go to, says coach

Merrivale playing-coach Elisha Sobey lauded her new-look side's composure in its two-goal win against Allansford on Saturday, April 27 but believes it does have another gear it can reach in the future.
The Tigers triumphed 40-38 in a tough, low-scoring round four Warrnambool and District league netball affair, handing the Cats their first loss of the season.
"It was good, we knew it was going to be a tough one," Sobey told The Standard.
"It was a pretty intense game. It was even match-ups which is nice. It was a friendly game too."
Sobey was pleased the Tigers, who also hold a 3-1 win-loss record, didn't drop their heads after making mistakes and learned from them.
She was impressed with her side for maintaining its composure across four quarters.
"It's probably something you can lack as an A-grade side as soon as you get a little bit rattled," she said.
"And because we've got some young girls, pretty much a real fresh team and an under 17 playing as well who gave me a bit of a chop-out."
Merrivale led by one goal at halftime before extending the margin to four goals at the final change.
Midcourter Jessica Brereton was named the Tigers' best player while teammate Kelsey Perry, playing in both defence and attack, was also influential.
Sobey noted her side didn't try anything too risky during the game.
"We probably didn't attempt to go to that second gear, we kind of just stayed in our happy place, just tried to play that safe game which is probably good this time of the season," she said.
"We're still trying to find our feet with a new side, no silly business just try and stay with the basics."
Goal-attack Maddison Drake (29 goals) was a standout for the Cats, as well as playing-coach Jess Rohan.
Rohan was reunited in defence with sister Bec Mitchell, who made her comeback for the club.
Cats assistant coach Stacy Mills wasn't disheartened by the loss.
"We always knew Merrivale was going to be a hard game," she said.
"Round four, this is all knew to Allansford, our A-grade have come out with three wins and we've got a young side still working to gel as a team.
Mills said there were many positives for her side to take away, including the form of Drake, who, after finishing her junior career last year, surpassed 100 goals for the season during the match.
"Her confidence has gone through the roof," she said.
"It's exciting and I can't wait to see what else she can show for the rest of the season."
Meanwhile, Nirranda made a statement to the rest of the competition with its commanding win against Timboon Demons.
The two-time reigning premier triumphed 77-27 to become the only undefeated team left.
Amanda Gilbert starred with 43 goals for the Blues while Bethany Hallyburton was a stand out for the Demons.
Dennington continued its strong start to its campaign, downing Old Collegians 42-29.
The Dogs, who are 3-1 so far this year, were best served by defender Ruby Wright, with Annabel Lucas named the Warriors' best player.
In the remaining fixtures, Kolora-Noorat defeated Panmure 57-39 to clinch its third victory while Russells Creek got on the board for 2024 with a 59-44 win over South Rovers.
Meg O'Sullivan shone for the Power in the 18-goal triumph.
