Red heads stand out among sea of green as thousands attend Irish Festival

The Irish accent was a common feature at Koroit's 2024 Irish Festival on the weekend which saw thousands of punters from across the world forming a sea of green.
From leprechauns to penny farthings and Irish Wolfhounds, all things Irish gathered at the town's Village Green on Saturday, April 27.
Red heads, including a dog, vied for a tough first place while Seamus Mac Giolla Phadraig took the top gong for most Irish name. He had no idea his wife had entered him.
Adelaide's Jameson Wood, whose mum made him into a life-sized bottle of Jameson, came second place in the best-dressed competition. He was bested by Whiskey, the festival's first canine winner.
There were plenty of other prizes including for spud picking and eating, but all competitions remained friendly, with the theme of this year's festival being 'Irish love'.
