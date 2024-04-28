The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

South-west flavour to VFL match-up as forward stars in club debut

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated April 28 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott (middle) celebrates a goal for Geelong's VFL side with fellow Hampden league exports George Stevens and Gary Rohan. Picture by Jack Mirrielees /Geelong Cats
Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott (middle) celebrates a goal for Geelong's VFL side with fellow Hampden league exports George Stevens and Gary Rohan. Picture by Jack Mirrielees /Geelong Cats

HAMISH Sinnott prides himself on his work rate on the football field.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.