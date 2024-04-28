South-west flavour to VFL match-up as forward stars in club debut

HAMISH Sinnott prides himself on his work rate on the football field.
It's why his first goal at VFL level was extra special.
The Camperdown-raised talent finished with 2.3 from 17 disposals in his club debut against former side Carlton at Ikon Park on Saturday, April 27.
His first major came just before half-time.
"It was my best VFL game," Sinnott, who played two matches for Carlton in 2023, said.
"I had the ball from about 50 (metres) and there was a couple of handball links and I ended up with it (the ball) so a bit of work-rate which was a bit rewarding.
"It was good considering I'd kicked three points in a row in the first quarter."
Sinnott, 20, was one of five Hampden league exports to help the Cats to a thumping 23.18 (156) to 8.7 (55) win against the Blues.
AFL-listed George Stevens (South Warrnambool) collected 18 disposals and Gary Rohan (Cobden) kicked 4.2 from 12 touches.
Todd White (Koroit) finished with 19 touches and Jamieson Ballantyne (Portland) 14.
Two South Warrnambool exports - Archie Stevens (17 touches) and Will White (two goals) - represented Carlton.
Sinnott played alongside AFL premiership player Rohan in the Geelong forward half.
"He was awesome. He was always getting behind me and helping me out," he said.
"It's good to have that experience with them because a lot of them have played AFL so they know what they're doing for sure."
Sinnott is hopeful he will retain his spot for Geelong's next VFL match against Frankston at GMHBA Stadium.
"I have that confidence now, I know I can play well and kick a couple of goals and get a few touches," he said.
"I'll learn the system week by week and keep being confident knowing I am good enough to be there."
South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual, in his first AFL season with Essendon, gathered 17 disposals in the Bombers' VFL win against Collingwood.
