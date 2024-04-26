Welcome to your new football email

It's The Standard reporter Justine McCullagh-Beasy here as we look towards a bumper weekend of sport across the south-west.
Today we're introducing a new weekly football email you can feast on before the first bounce.
Footy HQ will drop in your inbox each Friday at 2pm, providing a plethora of content - from team and injury news and in-depth statistical analysis to informative human-interest pieces which allow you to get to know the players you watch from the sidelines each weekend.
The introduction of Hampden league individual and team statistics in 2024 has given us an opportunity to shed more light on performances each week.
This week Matt Hughes wrote an interesting piece on the instant impact North Warrnambool Eagles recruit Steven Motlop had in his debut when he collected a staggering 50 disposals.
Will anyone top that this season? We're sure a few footballers will try.
We hope you enjoy the selection of articles below. You can also visit standard.net.au for a full range of our local football content.
Until next week, may the best team win.
