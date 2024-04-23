Crews respond to blaze at Dennington, smoke likely to be visible across city

Fire crews are responding to a grass fire at Dennington.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said there were three crews on scene and another two crews were on their way.
An advice message has been sent out alerting people to stay informed.
The blaze was brought under control at 5.47 after the message was issued at 5.32pm.
"There is no threat to surrounding properties but there will likely be smoke visible in the area."
Crews also responded earlier today to a blaze at Narrawong.
Emergency service personnel responded to a scrub fire in Narrawong on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
A CFA spokesperson said six CFA units responded to the fire on Liebelts Road, Narrawong, around 12.05pm.
"Units responded from Heywood, Narrawong and Heathmere," the spokesman said.
"Crews discovered the fire was running downhill and worked to get it under control.
Crews remain on scene, incident is ongoing."
Meanwhile, there are a number of planned burns in the south-west.
