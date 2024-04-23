'He's been a wonderful horse': Leading jumper retired ahead of grand annual

TOUGH jumper Police Camp has been retired only days out from having his third tilt at Warrnambool's famous Grand Annual Steeplechase next Thursday.
Police Camp, who is trained by popular local trainer Simon Ryan, ran second in the 2022 and 2023 grand annuals but pulled up with a minor issue after a steeplechase trial at Warrnambool last Friday, April 19, 2024.
Ryan said he was disappointed the 10-year-old would be missing from the feature race at next week's carnival.
"Police Camp pulled up a bit short in his action following the trial and we decided to retire him," Ryan told The Standard.
"It's disappointing. It's only a small issue but we didn't want to take any risks with Police Camp. Horses have to be sound for races like the grand annual. It's the correct decision to retire Police Camp and give him a good home for the rest of his life.
"He's been a wonderful horse for his owners. He was a dour, honest stayer who loved jumping races around Warrnambool. Undoubtedly, his second placings in the 2022 and 2023 grand annuals are his highlights.
"His efforts in both those races were sensational. Police Camp's win in the 2019 Thackeray Steeplechase on a really heavy track at Warrnambool was also very special."
Young jumps jockey Campbell Rawiller had been booked to ride Police Camp in the annual but is now chasing a mount in the 5500-metre race. From his 33 jumps starts Police Camp won four races and was in the minor placegetters' stall on 10 occasions.
