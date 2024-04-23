Dazzling Aurora Australis display worth the wait for Mortlake photographer

A new type of hunting is growing a cult following.
And it's easy to become addicted, according to Mortlake's Jacqui Wilson.
The amateur photographer spends countless hours in the dead of night on the lookout for Aurora Australis displays.
"Auroras would have to be one of the most beautiful natural phenomenon in the world," Ms Wilson said.
"They result from space weather conditions caused by my favourite star, the sun."
Often Ms Wilson will spend many hours hunting for a spectacular display.
Her patience paid off in the early hours of Sunday, April 21.
Ms Wilson captured these spectacular photos of Lake Bolac.
She said the display was one of the most incredible she has ever seen.
"I've been hunting for auroras for about two-and-a-half years now," Ms Wilson said.
"Most of them you can't see with the naked eye - you can only see them with a camera but this particular one was a G3 - it was a a really big one and you could actually see it with the naked eye."
Ms Wilson said the display was at its best about 3.30am.
"That night I stayed out from 9pm to 6am," she said.
"You lose a lot of sleep but it's worth it."
Ms Wilson said she follows a Facebook page PacMan Space Weather for predictions of when the displays may be visible.
Last year another Mortlake man - Duane Hayden - also captured images of an Aurora Australis.
