Under the Auld Pump: Passionate Hawks supporter finds joy in sport

We can say it has its challenges but on the other hand it's very rewarding. It's a very important role in the community. We're dealing with people who are facing the toughest times of their lives as they are talking about a funeral for their loved ones. The job has its moments as you could be burying someone you might know or a friend. I have to say the toughest ones to deal with are with young children and suicides but in saying that I've got to say Melissa and I try our best to offer whatever support and assistance we can offer for the grieving families.