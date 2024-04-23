The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Under the Auld Pump: Passionate Hawks supporter finds joy in sport

By Tim Auld
April 23 2024 - 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick O'Sullivan, pictured at The Standard office in Warrnambool, goes Under the Auld Pump this week. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Mick O'Sullivan, pictured at The Standard office in Warrnambool, goes Under the Auld Pump this week. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool-raised Mick O'Sullivan has dipped his toes in many sports including cricket, badminton and shooting. The passionate Hawthorn supporter goes Under the Auld Pump to discuss his memories of the 1989 grand final, his life playing sport and working at a funeral home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.