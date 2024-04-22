Forced to sell: Land tax doubles on 'bush block' with no power or water

A Port Fairy man who was shocked to discover land tax on his Mount Eccles property had doubled says he has no choice but to sell.
Luke Elliott, who rents his home and is self-employed, is the co-owner of a 600 acre "bush block".
He said the property was purchased about 11 years ago and he had plans to build on it at one point but that had been put on the back burner.
Mr Elliott said his land tax went from $1350 in 2023 to $2700 in 2024.
He said after receiving the bill, he had reluctantly put the land on the market.
"The cost has doubled and with rates on top of that, that's $5000 a year," he said.
Mr Elliott said he couldn't afford to pay $5000 for the land, which has no house, water or power.
He said he believed skyrocketing land taxes would add to the rental crisis.
"It's pretty disappointing - times are tough as it is," Mr Elliott said.
"It's another headache for property owners and another reason why people will choose to sell and not offer it as a rental."
Mr Elliott said he didn't think it was fair that only land owners should be forced to pay back COVID-19 debt.
"Why are only a select few being forced to pay it back?
"It shouldn't be just land owners."
In last year's May state budget, the Victorian government announced a 10-year COVID debt levy in a bid to pay down the state's debt.
About 860,000 Victorians will be affected with 380,000 slugged an extra $878 on average, the Parliamentary Budget Office revealed.
This will inject an additional $5.65 billion into the state's coffers between 2023/24 and 2026/27, almost $1 billion more than the $4.7 billion estimated in the budget.
The tax increase which came into effect on January 1, lowers the threshold for people who own land from $300,000 to $50,000.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has previously shared her concerns about the land tax.
She said a tax on land that cost less than $300,000 would likely push up rent in south-west Victoria by $50 a week.
"We did not have land tax applying to land that was less than $300,000; now with the increases in land prices and the increase in the tax we will see every rental property, more than likely, in South West Coast having that tax applied," Ms Britnell said.
"That will put the rent up per week at a minimum, more than likely, $50.
"That is a lot of money per week for families that are struggling. These are taxes that the government have put on our community."
