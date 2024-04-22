Inside Racing: Talented jockey full of confidence ahead of May carnival

YOUNG jumps jockey Campbell Rawillier is full of confidence leading into his first Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase ride next week.
Rawiller has been booked to ride the veteran jumper Police Camp in the annual which is run over 5500 metres and he wouldn't swap the ride on the 10-year-old. The son of champion flat jockey Nash Rawiller put Police Camp through his paces in a steeplechase trial over 2800 metres last Friday, April 19, 2024.
"I was very happy with Police Camp's trial," Rawillier said. "Police Camp was only there to have a look around. He just had an easy trial.
"He wasn't there to break any records. Police Camp is in great order going into the grand annual. His trainer Simon Ryan and his team have done a wonderful job ensuring Police Camp is fit and well for the annual."
Police Camp ran second in the 2022 and 2023 grand annuals and Rawiller said the imported jumper deserved the big race win.
"Police Camp is a dour stayer who loves jumping fences around Warrnambool," he said. "I've got no doubt his chances will be enhanced in the grand annual if we get a heavy track but I think he's still good on top of the ground.
"There are usually some horses that are suspect at running the 5500 metres but that's not a problem for Police Camp."
Rawiller, who only came back to riding last week after recovering from a collarbone injury, has been booked to ride Blandford Lad in the $175,000 Galleywood Hurdle at next week's carnival.
"The collarbone is in great shape," he said. "I decided to have an extra few days break as I knew I was heading into a hectic few days at Warrnambool. I think Blandford Lad is a good ride in the Galleywood. His effort to run second in the Bourke Hurdle at Pakenham the other day was full of merit."
Blandford Lad is trained at Pakenham by Peter Gelagotis.
Maureen Dwyer sadly passed away in Warrnambool on Friday, April 19, 2024. Her family has played a significant role in local racing.
Mrs Dwyer, who had a trainer's licence for more than 50 years, was one of the quiet achievers in the south-west training ranks in the late 1970s and 1980s, training numerous jumps winners. She put the polish on many handy horses including classy jumper Follow The Band who ran second in the 1979 Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase behind Thackeray.
Follow The Band won the time-honoured Ansett Steeplechase at Hamilton plus other jumps races at Penshurst and Terang. Mrs Dwyer also trained Menu, Likeable Rogue, Hooker and Beauronic, who were successful jumpers back in that era.
Her husband Leo was a clerk-of-the-course at Warrnambool races for more than 57 years and all of their seven children have had stints at the job with Anne, Janet and Eddie being the mainstays. Deepest sympathy is extended to her family at this sad time.
In-form trainer Tom Dabernig hopes the winners keep rolling in for him at next week's Warrnambool carnival.
Dabernig, who has had 12 winners from his last 50 runners, tasted success with Furrina at Bendigo on Sunday while Smart Return saluted at Horsham on Saturday.
The popular trainer said he could have as many as 15 horses running over the three-day carnival.
"We're still sorting things out but we could have about 15 runners," Dabernig said. "A lot of it depends on the weather. We've got some horses that are not at home on heavy ground but can handle soft tracks. It's all just a wait and see regarding the weather."
Furrina, a two-year-old, won a $37,500 maiden on the back of an unplaced Geelong debut in early April.
"We were quietly confident she would run well at her debut but she failed to fire," he said. "The Geelong track was pretty heavy and she never went a yard in the going.
"We just won't run Furrina on heavy tracks again. We've put a line through her name if the track is heavy. It's wonderful to get a win for Furrina's owners Brian Singer and Alan Green. They have been big supporters of the stable. I trained Afleet Esprit for them. She's the mother of Furrina so we go back a long way."
Dabernig said Smart Return, who was ridden by his apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley, could return to Horsham in a fortnight for her next outing.
"Smart Return is a speedy type of filly," he said. "She's still learning about racing. I don't think she's really at home on wet ground. We'll probably take her back to Horsham for her next start. It was good to see Jordyn kick home another winner.
"She's doing a great job and is being rewarded for all her hard work and it was also great to get a winner for John Williams and his son John."
Dabernig said one of his runners at the carnival next week could be Maatsuyker in a hurdle race.
An extraordinary demand has resulted in 540 lots to be sold on the Inglis Digital April (late) sale.
The catalogue contains a myriad of highlights including large drafts from the likes of Yulong (31lots), Arrowfield (25 lots) and Oakland Park (17), dams of and siblings to Group 1 winners, domestic and international mares on enticing covers and a series of stallion shares to the likes of Grunt, All Too Hard, Star Witness, Sooboog, Portland Sky and Jacquinot.
The Yulong draft contains weanlings by Written Tycooon, Maurice, Grunt, Lucky Vega and Tagaloa while Arrowfield's offering features stake performers, stakes producers and relations to Group 1 winners plus mares in foal to Admire Mars, Dundeel and Hitotsu.
The final countdown for the sale begins at 10.00am on Wednesday.
Jockey Jason Maskiell will be missing from the riding ranks for next week's Warrnambool carnival.
Maskiell was suspended on a whip infringement charge at Bendigo on Sunday. Stewards found the talented hoop used his whip two more times than permitted before the 100-metre mark. Maskiell's suspension starts at midnight on April 28 and ends midnight May 3. He was also fined $200 for the infringement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.