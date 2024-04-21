A second the difference between sweet victory and heartbreaking defeat

EVERY second counts in a game of football.
Cobden and Warrnambool can attest to that after their Hampden league round three clash went down to the wire on Saturday, April 20.
The Bombers breathed a sigh of relief after a Reggie Mast goal was deemed to have come after the siren, denying the Blues a special away victory.
Cobden is now undefeated while Warrnambool slipped to a 1-2 win-loss record.
Injuries are also a part of the game and, unfortunately, teams are counting the cost.
The Bombers, Blues, North Warrnambool Eagles and Hamilton Kangaroos are all sweating on injuries to key players entering round four.
You can see a selection of the weekend's football articles below or visit standard.net.au.
Until next round,
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
The Standard sports reporter
