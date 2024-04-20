Thieves target cars in series of thefts

Portland police are investigating a series of thefts from vehicles and the theft of a car in the city.
A police spokeswoman said that during the early hours of Friday morning, April 19, two male offenders committed a series of theft from motor vehicles in an area including Must Street, Balmoral Street, Wonderland Court, Stoneaway Court and Malings Road.
There were eight cars targeted between 3am and 6am with personal items taken, including various forms of identification, wallets and tools.
A vehicle was also stolen in Kinross Court and there was an aggravated burglary at that address.
The vehicle was recovered on McNeillys Road.
Police are asking residents to check their CCTV footage for images of the offenders at that relevant time.
The spokeswoman also requested that vehicle owners lock their cars and put valuables out of sight.
"These are crimes of opportunity and removing the opportunity goes a long way to preventing such offending," she said.
Anyone with CCTV footage, or who has information about the offenders, is requested to contact the Portland police station (5522 1500) Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
