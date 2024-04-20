Water police to conduct boating safety compliance checks

Water police will be conducting safety checks at Portland and Warrnambool this weekend to coincide with the busy tuna fishing season.
Senior Constable Christian Airey said he and colleagues would be at Portland on Saturday conducting checks.
Water police unit officers have routine conducted annual checks in south-west waters between Easter and July, during the tuna season.
Senior Constable Airey said this year there would be additional checks to ensure compliance and safety, particularly of off-shore boaters and fisherpersons.
The officers will be at the Warrnambool breakwater on Sunday as the South-west Victorian Game Fishing Classic is run by the Warrnambool Offshore and Light Game Fishing Club.
"Our focus will be safety and compliance," Senior Constable Airey said.
"It's all about education and trying to ensure the safety of those on boats, particularly those people going out to sea.
"We just want to make sure that boat operators are complying with all the safety requirements, that they have everything they need to keep everyone as safe as possible," he said.
