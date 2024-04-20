The Standard
Water police to conduct boating safety compliance checks

AT
By Andrew Thomson
April 20 2024 - 11:13am
Water police officers will be in Portland on Saturday and Warrnambool Sunday to conduct boating safety compliance checks.
Water police officers will be in Portland on Saturday and Warrnambool Sunday to conduct boating safety compliance checks.

Water police will be conducting safety checks at Portland and Warrnambool this weekend to coincide with the busy tuna fishing season.

