How much worse can our roads get?

For years now we have campaigned for road upgrades. As we reported in August 2023, the state government overhauled its roadworks contracts, bringing them into line metropolitan standards. Why it took so long beggars belief. Regional Roads Victoria earlier last year revealed it was considering redesigning the region's roads to better cope with wet weather. Recently we reported money allocated in the federal budget had been cut as a war of words erupted between the government and the opposition's Dan Tehan, our local federal member.