Bowman brothers do their country proud in the great war

It was a battle that tore the whole world apart, with the little farming community of Grasmere not immune to the terror.
The onset of World War 1 would have sent shivers down the backs of Grasmere couple James and Wilhelmina Bowman.
When the war started in 1914, the Bowman's had three sons of military age.
And this above all others wars Australia has been involved in, was the one where young men and women couldn't wait to be a part of.
It was for the glory of the nation and the empire, going to serve was a badge of honour the likes the young country had never seen before.
And so it was the brothers Bowman - James, Archie and Les - packed their bags and headed off to fight.
Now more than a century later, the great niece of the three young boys, Shirley Harris, has found a nugget in the family's history papers.
It is an official army entry highlighting an act of bravery from James Bowman at Burkusie Ridge, France.
The entry read:
"The Turk's came on boldly and attacked Burkusie Ridge, so the light horse withdrew to better ground. During the retirement Sergeant James Bowman of the 8th Light Horse went out alone, under heavy fire, at close range and carried in a wounded man."
His brother Les also survived the 1914-18 war, but the third brother, Archie, was not as lucky.
Archie was just 23 when he was killed in battle, no doubt heartbreaking news for his parents back home on their farm in Grasmere.
Archie's parents received a letter from one of his former commanding officers, expressing his sympathies for their loss.
The officer heard of Archie's passing in a copy of the Koroit Sentinel newspaper which was delivered to the frontline.
The officer wrote:
"His death came as a great shock to me, the memories of a fond and lasting comradeship with Arch have promoted me to write this letter."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.