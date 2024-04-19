Major milestone to be celebrated at Warrnambool College

Celebrations will be held for a major milestone marking the merger of two of Warrnambool's most prominent secondary schools.
On Monday April 29, Warrnambool College will be hosting an Alumni Open Day at the school.
Warrnambool College officially came to life in 1994, as a result of the merging of Warrnambool High School and Warrnambool North Technical School.
Before the merger, the schools had been the closest of neighbours, with just a long corridor separating the two.
Sharyn Warren (nee McDonald) has seen the evolution of the school from close up.
Ms Warren works in senior school administration at Warrnambool College, while her two children were students at the school and she herself attended, with her Year 12 being 1987.
It was a time when the school principal was Doug Cathcart, with Jim Kent as his deputy.
"I really enjoyed my time at what was Warrnambool High School," Ms Warren said.
"My favourite teacher was Mr Wong who I had for accounting.
"His influence was very positive because I ended up becoming an accountant.
"The school is obviously a lot bigger now than when I was here as a student."
All former students and staff are invited to attend the open day, with tours of the school on offer.
The school has an extensive memorabilia collection, which will be on display.
This will include old school bags, uniforms, signs and photographs.
Current school principal and another former student, David Clift, said it was important to acknowledge the school's history.
"Warrnambool College is constantly looking forward but it's also remembering with respect its past and acknowledging we stand on the shoulders of the giants that have come before," Mr Clift said.
"The school has a rich history that stretches back more than 110 years, but Warrnambool College itself over the course of the last 30 years has achieved amazing things in the Warrnambool community.
"It has impacted upon the lives of thousands of young people who have now become, in many respects, global leaders in what they've gone on to do."
Mr Clift stressed the celebration was not just about the students, but the staff who had given "countless years of service".
The items prepared for the open day will form part of a larger long-term project to develop a permanent history display at the school.
It is hoped an open day will be held annually to coincide with the influx of people in town for the May Racing Carnival.
