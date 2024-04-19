Burglar crossed the border to pawn items stolen in string of burglaries

An interstate burglar was caught by police after pawning items stolen during a string of burglaries in Casterton.
Vincent Roberts, 34, committed five burglaries in 22 days, ransacking residential properties at all times of the day.
The man was already serving an an eight-month suspended jail sentence for dangerous driving to escape police.
As part of that sentence the man was not allowed to leave South Australia and a court in that state had issued a warrant for his arrest.
Roberts pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on April 19, 2024, and was jailed for eight months.
The burglaries took place between January 8 and 30 with Roberts breaking into the shed of a George Street residence and stealing a number of power and garden tools.
He then broke through a fly wire door of a Dartmoor-Hamilton Road home which he then ransacked.
Roberts stole a large quantity of jewellery, including an engagement ring worth more than $7000, a piggy bank, and a drone valued at $13,000.
He then kicked down a door to gain entry to a Coleraine Road home in Sanford.
He rifled through a linen press, stealing zip lock bags containing one and two cent coins, as well as 18 Steve Waugh commemorative cricket coins.
In mid January he was captured on CCTV pawning some of the items at Mount Gambier's Cash Zone.
The court heard the fourth burglary involved the man driving his 2003 blue Ford Focus to a Casterton home where he smashed his way in and stole $200 cash, as well as an assortment of jewellery.
The occupant returned home at 3.10pm and noticed the Ford Focus, which at that stage was empty.
The victim went inside to find his house had been burgled.
When he went back out the front he saw Roberts in the driver seat of the Ford Focus and asked if he was alright.
The offender said 'yeah' then drove away quickly.
Then on January 30 Roberts ransacked a residential property at Den Hills Road, Konongwootong, about 30 kilometres from Casterton.
He stole an SD card and a money jar containing $80 cash.
Police later raided a George Street property in Casterton, where Mr Roberts had been residing, and located a number of items reportedly stolen from the various burglaries.
During an earlier court hearing Detective First Constable Seth Hughes, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said there was an unusually high number of burglaries in the month after Mr Roberts had rolled into the region.
The man had served 78 days in pre-sentence detention.
