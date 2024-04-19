Yep, that really happened: Fashion not a strong suit for 1980s Warrnambool

As regular readers of our Yep, that really happened series will now know, this is a misty-eyed, rose-coloured glasses look through what it was like to be a child of the 1960s, 70s or 80s.
We are unapologetic about that because, well, it was a magical time to be around.
But for those of us who bask in the glory of the 1980s in particular, there is one aspect of life from that era that may now cause some embarrassment. Or maybe not.
What we speak of is of course fashion.
After the liberation of fashion in the 1960s, when the world emerged from the conservativism of the post-war era, and the downright creativity and absurdity of the 1970s, everyone waited with bated breath for what the 1980s would bring.
And let's be brutally honest here, it didn't really live up to the hype.
There were shoulder pads, leg warmers, triple denim, headbands and neon colours everywhere.
As is often the case, our fashion trends were influenced heavily by what we saw on the screen.
And what we were seeing were people like Don Johnson on Miami Vice, Joan Collins on Dynasty, bands with big hair and Olivia Newton-John getting physical.
It was a sensory overload, watching back now, it was lucky we all weren't having fits through over stimulation, given how much our eyes were having to take in.
Locally, we were naturally more conservative than what we saw on television.
But looking back at our photos from The Standard archive of the time, there were some clear fashion trends that emerged.
Let's start with the hair.
The lads ran pretty much with two styles, the bowl cut or the mullet.
The bowl cut was basically a mop of hair that sat on top of your head, neatly but with no style, and hardly moved.
The mullet of course is self-explanatory.
But it is not like today's mullet, that is very much grown as a fashion statement.
It was just a mullet because that's the way it was.
There was one other hairstyle that was not as common in the country as it was on the screen, the ponytail.
Steven Seagal was the main offender, a tightly pulled back maybe too long ponytail.
And not to forget, the rare but memorable rat tail, which only the hard lads could pull off.
The girls of the day may look back with a little bit of cringe of what they were rocking.
The queen of the day was the perm.
Tight perms, short perms, long perms, any perms really.
Then there was the colouring for both the boys and girls. It was the decade of the bleached blonde look, with dark roots often not hidden that well. It was a decade when hairdressers were rockstars, they could make or break your look.
But what of the clothes of the day?
There were some iconic fashion items that emerged at the time in Warrnambool.
Winter seemed to be our most fashionable season.
One must have item was the Spicer jacket.
It was blue with white stripes down the arms and it was what all the cool kids wore.
School, days at the footy, Friday nights down the street, you name a place and time and fair chance a Spicer was getting worn.
And the 1980s was a decade when we loved our wool, especially our jumpers.
There were some designs that left much to be desired, but the most popular and fashionable was the Fair Isle jumper.
It was usually brown with a brown and white pattern along the top.
It was particularly popular among the surfer crowd.
Some other fashion items worth a mention that we had a love affair with included track suits, overalls, anything with stripes, sneakers and rugby jumpers.
It was also a time when you could wear your footy jumper just about wherever you went without getting a second look.
Of course, many of the above mentioned have made a fashion comeback, making those of us that lived through the original think that maybe our fashion might not have been so bad after all.
