16,000 customers without power across Warrnambool as rain tumbles down

Warrnambool's CBD was plunged into darkness as power went off around the city and outlying areas shortly after 5.30pm on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Energy giant Powercor said about 16,000 customers were without power and crews were investigating what had caused the issue.
Traffic lights on Warrnambool's busy Raglan Parade were out at various intersections.
North Warrnambool home owners received text messages from Powercor saying power wouldn't be restored until 9pm.
A Powercor spokesman said it could be sooner for some customers depending on what had caused the issue.
Power to the CBD was restored at 5.56pm.
It is understood power was out in Allansford, Bushfield and Grassmere as well as parts of Warrnambool.
It came as steady rain fell on the city for the first time in weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.