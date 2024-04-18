The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Photos and Video

Letters: How long should Christmas lights be displayed?

Updated April 19 2024 - 12:28pm, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lights like these at Warrnambool's Civic Green are erected each year for the festive season. Picture file
Lights like these at Warrnambool's Civic Green are erected each year for the festive season. Picture file

Should Christmas lights still be up?

It is traditional to take down Christmas lights before or on January 6 - Three Kings Day or Twelfth Night - but in Australia, and more so in Victoria, with the sun not setting until much later, it is understandable to leave them lit a little longer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.